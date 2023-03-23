ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The James E. Van Zandt Hospital introduced new vision screening technology that could detect early signs of certain eye diseases in veterans during regular checkups.

This camera combines a retinal camera and OCT (optical coherence tomography) and captures cross-sectioning images of the retina. Now doctors could identify diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. These are all diseases that could lead to vision loss.

The machine was launched at the hospital this week. The Chief of Optometry, Dr. Brenda Eckenrode, said it’s been a game changer in getting treatment for the veterans early.

The VA Hospital is one of four VA Hospitals in the state to offer this technology. The hospital received this opportunity as part of a pilot program because they’re in the top four of the nation for TeleRetinal images.

The Altoona VA Hospital is also the only general hospital in the Central PA region to offer this type of screening during a regular eye check-up.

“Not only does it increase access to the care so we can make sure the veterans that need care get it in a timely manner,” Dr. Eckenrode said. “But the fact that we can detect the disease early and actually prevent vision loss is amazing.”