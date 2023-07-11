ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt Medical Center is expanding its women’s health services to better serve the community.

The VA will now offer gynecological services for the eighteen hundred female veterans that they have enrolled. It will be available not only in Altoona but at their outpatient clinics in Johnstown, State College and DuBois. The VA says that this comes as the demographics of veterans across the country continue to change.

“They estimate that women veterans are increasing annually by 1.1% to 1.2%,” Susan Yohn, Women Veterans program manager said. “The VA is expecting that influx of female veterans and we’re going to get our services established now so that when they do come we’re able to provide the care that they need.”

Yohn added that the VA will continue to look for better ways that they can serve female veterans across Pennsylvania.

The VA’s gynecologists will focus on the female reproductive system and provide services, such as:

Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer

Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility

Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones

Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers

Primary care checkups

You can find more information about the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center here.