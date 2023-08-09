CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Military veterans in the DuBois area will soon have the opportunity to enroll in VA healthcare and other veteran services.

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) will be holding an enrollment fair on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its DuBois Outpatient Clinic.

JEVZ VAMC team members along with enrollment specialists, Veteran Service Officers, and Veteran Benefits Administration representatives will help veterans enroll in the services and file service-connected disability claims.

The event will also include representatives from JEVZ VAMC’s Whole Health, Women’s Health, Mental Health, and Connected Care teams, along with team members from other service areas.

“Continuing to connect with Veterans at enrollment fairs across the 14-county region we serve is a vital way of ensuring all of the heroes within our community receive the healthcare they have earned,” Executive Director Dr. Derek Coughenour said. “These special events easily allow Veterans to connect with our team, while learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

The enrollment fair is the fourth of five the JEVZ VAMC had scheduled to hold during the Spring and Summer of this year.