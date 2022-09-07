ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Veteran Affairs is seeking help from local landlords to assist veterans in their homeless program in response to the ongoing housing crisis.

This program provides veterans with rental subsidies and landlord support. It also adds additional benefits, including job creation, medical benefits, and social work assistance. The program helps 84 veterans and their families annually across 14 counties.

However, the housing crisis is causing some challenges within their program. The fewer houses in the area are causing rents to go up, making it complicated. Interim Associate Director of VA Hospital Shaun Shenk said this had been an ongoing problem, but it’s been more at the forefront in 2022.

“With the availability of houses declining, what we’ve seen is an increase in rent. What we’re trying to do is encourage landlords to help us, house veterans,” Shenk said. “You know, we come from a community that supports veterans. We can’t think of a more noble cause for our landlords than to step up and identify ourselves and say they’re willing to help veterans get back on their feet.”

Over several years, the hospital secured housing for over 1,878 veterans. The VA established the goal for 2022 to house 38,000 homeless veterans nationwide.

Shenk said that this program works well in positively helping the community and the veterans. He noted that it could increase diversity within the community.

“This is one of those programs that is a marriage, perfect marriage of both opportunities,” Shenk said. “This is the community helping veterans, and the VA helping the community by helping veterans. When we get together, we’re going to see positive impacts not only in the veterans’ lives but the diversity and the well-being of our entire community.”

Shenk also said there’s a substantial amount of benefits for landlords. The landlords get a reliable income because of the program’s on-time rent guarantee. Then, the VA’s multiple resources set up veterans for success, which could make them good tenants. However, Shenk said that the positive impact a landlord can have is an essential part.

“You’ll have a tenant with this huge support system, and we’re going to link the landlord with that tenant,” Shenk said. “It’s not just housing the veteran; it’s housing the veteran with the entire backing of the VA system that is helping that person be successful. We think that is the key to success for the landlord, the veteran, and VA.”

Interested landlords can contact Homeless Coordinator Beth Farabaugh at bethany.farabaugh@va.gov or 814-943-8164 ext.18525.