STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) will be holding an enrollment fair for Veterans next week.

The fair will take place on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at its State College Outpatient Clinic. At the fair, JEVZ VAMC team members, including enrollment specialists, Veteran Service Officers and Veteran Benefits Administration representatives will assist Veterans in enrolling into VA healthcare and filing service-connected disability claims.

The event also includes representatives from JEVZ VAMCs Womens Health, Mental Health, and Connected Care teams along with team members from other service areas. This is the second of five enrollment fairs the JEVZ VAMC plans to hold this Spring and Summer.

“Continuing to connect with Veterans at enrollment fairs across the 14-county region we serve is a vital way of ensuring all of the heroes within our community receive the healthcare they have earned, ” Executive Director, Dr. Derek Coughenour said. “These special events easily allow Veterans to connect with our team, while learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

The event will feature a live radio broadcast.