STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will be holding an enrollment fair for veterans at its State College Outpatient Clinic.

The fair is taking place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Team members at the medical center including enrollment specialists, Veteran Service Officers, and Veteran Benefits Administration representatives will help veterans enroll into VA healthcare and file service-connected disability claims.

Representatives from the medical center’s Women’s Health, Mental Health, and Connected Care teams will also be on hand to assist veterans.

“Continuing to connect with Veterans at enrollment fairs across the 14-county region we serve is a vital way of ensuring all of the heroes within our community receive the healthcare they have earned, ” Executive Director Dr. Derek Coughenour said. “These special events easily allow Veterans to connect with our team, while learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

This is the second of five enrollment fairs the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center plans to hold in the Spring and Summer of 2023.