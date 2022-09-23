CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting a drive-through flu vaccine clinic at the Johnstown community-based outpatient clinic.

The vaccine clinic will take place on Saturday, September 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The outpatient clinic is located at 598 Galleria Drive.

Already enrolled Veterans, and those enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program are encouraged to attend. Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA healthcare can also receive a Flu Vaccine by bringing a copy of their DD214 with them to the clinics.

“As one of the largest healthcare facilities in the region, we have an obligation to make sure we protect our community against the flu,” Kenneth Mortimer, JEVZ VA Interim Medical Center Director said. “We know that vaccines keep our nation’s heroes, and our communities, safe from disease.”

Additional drive-through flu vaccine clinics will be scheduled at a later date. You can check the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center Facebook page for future clinics or updates.

In addition to the drive-through clinics, there are also three dates for walk-in flu vaccine clinics for Blair County.

The James E. Van Zandt VAMC (Altoona location only) will begin walk-in flu vaccine clinics on the following days/times:

Monday, Sept. 26: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The walk-in flu vaccine clinics will take place in the 2nd floor auditorium of the main building.

For more information, please call Amanda Hite at 814-943-8164 ext. 18602