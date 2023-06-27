ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Valley Dairy Restaurant is coming to Altoona and it’ll be the company’s 13th location in the Commonwealth, including Johnstown and DuBois.

Valley Dairy Restaurant is set to take over the old Don Patrons in Walmart Plaza (2724 Plank Road) this fall.

The company started out with handmade ice cream more than a century ago and has evolved into a homestyle restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Altoona will join the chain as their 13th location — joining Johnstown and DuBois in our Central Pennsylvania region.

A spokesperson with the company said they’re aiming for an early September opening in Altoona.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

In the meantime, the company has taken to Facebook to gather up applications and start its hiring process.