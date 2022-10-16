JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Johnstown, a Vegas-themed event is coming to the Sunnehanna Country Club on Oct. 20.

The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation is hosting its first-ever “Black Bear Casino Night” fundraiser with tons of Vegas-style events happening throughout the evening.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and there will be casino games that include craps, blackjack, roulette, poker and more! Food, drinks and desserts will be available at the event and tickets are available online for $50.

“We wanted to do something different this year. Our Black Bear Casino Night is going to transform Sunnehanna into Vegas and will have something for everyone,” Jeff Wood, President of the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation, said. “If someone is looking to have a good time, eat delicious food, laugh, and gather with friends and neighbors, all while making a difference to local students, you cannot miss this event.”

There will also be prize raffles and a 50/50. Some of the prizes include a 50″ flat screen smart TV, gym membership, a YETI prize pack, an authentic Coach purse and matching wallet, Apple Watch and more.

Every dollar raised will go back to the students at Penn Highlands Community College through the Supporting Scholars Fund.