CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-80 in Centre County has restricted traffic on a portion of the highway.

Details are limited but the vehicle appears to have gone off the road on the westbound lanes. According to 511PA, a lane restriction is in place from Exit 161 at Bellefonte to Exit 158 at Milesburg.

