ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of 6th Avenue in Altoona was closed after a two-car accident caused one vehicle to crash into a local church.

The accident occurred at the 6th Avenue and 5th Street intersection on Friday, Jan. 27 when a vehicle crashed into the First Church of the Brethren. Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

