ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona road was closed after a vehicle crashed into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

First responders were called around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, to the 1800 block of 7th Avenue, a few blocks from Altoona Area Junior High School.

While details are limited at this time, damage was done to the front of the home and the vehicle.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Altoona police said they’re still investigating.