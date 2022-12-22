BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river.

Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway.

EMS at the scene said the driver was out of the vehicle and no passengers were inside. The condition of the driver and further details surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.