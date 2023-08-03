CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Fire Marshal was called in to help investigate after an early morning vehicle fire outside of a group of businesses in Port Matilda was deemed ‘suspicious.’

According to Patton Township Police, they responded to a vehicle fire along with Alpha Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3, at 1019 Ghaner Road. The location houses multiple businesses including pediatric dental care.

Alpha Fire was able to put out the flames and ultimately, the fire was deemed to be suspicious.

The Centre Region Fire Marshal and Patton Township Police are investigating.

Anyone who may have any information, or saw suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Patton Township police at 1-800-479-0050.