BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 case in Bedford County where a baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken by the father.

Jensun Claycomb, 23, of Bedford County, was found guilty on his charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Jensun Claycomb mug, via Bedford County Prison

“Investigation by law enforcement determined that this child suffered severe injury at the hands of her own father,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said in the release. “Physically hurting an innocent child is a particularly cruel and unconscionable crime that can have life-long consequences. I am grateful for the hard work of the investigators and prosecutors in our office for holding this man accountable for his actions. We will continue to prosecute child abusers and seek justice for those who are most vulnerable throughout Pennsylvania.”

On Sept. 1, first responders were called to Claycomb’s home along Peter Street and found a 6-month-old without a pulse, the release reads. The infant was able to be revived by emergency personnel and was rushed to the hospital.

The child had to spend five days in the Intensive Care Unit, and then the child needed to undergo brain surgery after the assault. Medical records showed that the baby was shaken multiple times before the incident, according to the release.

Troopers learned while investigating that the baby went into cardiac and respiratory arrest because Claycomb had “violently shaken her,” according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Sentencing for Claycomb is scheduled for March 24, and he is currently in Bedford County Prison with bond revoked.