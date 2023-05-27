The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of Verizon Wireless telephone cables, causing thousands in damages.

On May 22 around 3:18 p.m., state police were called out for a report of copper cables being cut and taken from telephone poles near Curwensville Tyrone Highway and Douglas Road in Woodland.

Troopers learned the cables were cut a week prior, on May 15, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. by an unknown individual(s).

The copper cable lines hold approximately $4,000 in value while the damage to the fiber optic cable is approximately $5,000, according to PSP.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.