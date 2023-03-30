JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A food distribution event for veterans and military families in need will take place Friday afternoon.

Individuals will receive fresh produce, milk, and frozen meat. The groups say that strict safety and social distancing practices will be enforced.

The distribution event will be held at Veterans Leadership Program located at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown on Friday, March 31, from noon until they give out all the food.

Cars should enter the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the entrance opposite

to Mowry Drive (there will be signs and a group directing traffic).

Veterans Leadership Program teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food

Bank for this event.