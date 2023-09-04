BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veteran Community Initiatives is sponsoring an outreach event to discuss programs and resources for veterans.
The outreach event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Catholic War Veterans Post (#1691). Agencies in attendance will be on hand to discuss a variety of topics and provide assistance.
The following topics will be discussed:
- Benefits
- Claims
- Caregiving
- Discharge upgrades
- Healthcare
- PTSD
- Veteran support groups
- Homelessness
- Outreach & enrollment
- Military medals & records
- Vocational rehabilitation
- Veterans court
- Job searches assistance and more
The agencies will be attendance:
- Blair County Veteran Services Office
- VA Medical Center departments
- PA Dept. of Military and Veteran Affairs
- PA National Guard Family Programs
- VVA Chapter 364
- DAV Chapter 2
- Conemaugh Valley Veterans
- Congressman John Joyce’s office
- Dick’s Woodworks
- Veteran Community Initiatives (VCI)
- Veterans Court Information and more
There will be light refreshments and lunch served at the event. Veterans will have the opportunity to learn about the resources available to them as well as listen to different presentations.
The veterans post is located at 290 Valley Avenue in Altoona.