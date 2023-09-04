BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veteran Community Initiatives is sponsoring an outreach event to discuss programs and resources for veterans.

The outreach event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Catholic War Veterans Post (#1691). Agencies in attendance will be on hand to discuss a variety of topics and provide assistance.

The following topics will be discussed:

Benefits

Claims

Caregiving

Discharge upgrades

Healthcare

PTSD

Veteran support groups

Homelessness

Outreach & enrollment

Military medals & records

Vocational rehabilitation

Veterans court

Job searches assistance and more

The agencies will be attendance:

Blair County Veteran Services Office

VA Medical Center departments

PA Dept. of Military and Veteran Affairs

PA National Guard Family Programs

VVA Chapter 364

DAV Chapter 2

Conemaugh Valley Veterans

Congressman John Joyce’s office

Dick’s Woodworks

Veteran Community Initiatives (VCI)

Veterans Court Information and more

There will be light refreshments and lunch served at the event. Veterans will have the opportunity to learn about the resources available to them as well as listen to different presentations.

The veterans post is located at 290 Valley Avenue in Altoona.