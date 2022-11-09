(WTAJ) – Veterans Day is November 11 and across the commonwealth parades and other events are being scheduled to celebrate those who have served and currently serve.

ALTOONA:

The Altoona Veterans Parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. The parade will form at 8th Avenue & 17th Street at 10 a.m.

The parade is scheduled to go from 8th Ave. – 17th Street – 12th Ave. – 12th Street – 11 Avenue – 15th Street.

Following the parade, a service will be held at the Robert E. Laws Veterans Mall.

BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Brookville Area School District is inviting families and veterans to their Veterans Parade, which is scheduled to take place on Friday at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to participate should meet at Memorial Park no later than 9 a.m. Departure is set for 9:30 a.m. A rain date is set for Monday, November 17 at the same times.

The parade will travel down Pickering Street, Main Street, Valley Street and Jenks Street.

JOHNSTOWN:

The annual Veterans Parade is set for Friday, November 11 at 4 p.m. on Main Street. This parade is honoring the 75th anniversary of the United State Air Force.

A ceremony will occur after the parade at the gazebo in Central Park. Brigadier General Merle Duane Hart, a retired U.S. Air force member, will be a quest speaker for the event.

Also, the Johnstown Tomahawks will be honoring veterans at their game the same night. The game is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free for all veterans.

ST. MARY’S:

St. Marys Area High School will be hosting their Veterans Day ceremony and local veterans are invited to attend on Nov. 11. This event is returning after a two year hiatus, due to the COVID-19.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. in the high school auditorium. During the ceremony the school will pay tribute to military service members.

SOMERSET:

A Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in Courtroom One of the Somerset County Courthouse.

Guest speaker, United State Navy veteran, Mark Weimer is scheduled to talk at the ceremony.

WINDBER:

The Veterans Day parade is sponsored by the Windber Veterans Association and is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

Services will follow the parade at the Windber Veterans Park.

MEYERSDALE:

The Meyersdale Area School District students, faculty and staff will be sharing their appreciation to area veterans and service members.

The annual program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the school auditorium and a parade throughout the community will follow.

This list will be updated as more parades and ceremonies are identified.