(WTAJ) — From the Army to the Navy, it’s hard to imagine where America would be without its military men and women who have risked their lives to fight for freedom.

In honor of those who have served, and are serving, numerous shops and eateries are offering free meals and/or discounts for veterans.

Remember, most of these offers require proof of military service/military ID. Also, some local franchises may opt out of national promotions or possibly have a different offer.

Here are some meals and deals you can find in Central Pennsylvania on Nov. 11:

Applebee’s — Veterans and active-duty military who dine in get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military who dine in get a free meal from a select menu.

Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty military who dine in get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu.

Dunkin’ — Veterans and active-duty military can get a free doughnut of their choice.

Hoss’s — Veterans and active-duty military who dine in will get a 20% discount on their meal and drink. Veterans will also be given a $10 off $40 voucher to use on their next visit in November.

Little Caeser’s — Veterans and active-duty military can get a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at participating locations. The combo includes four slices of pan pizza and a 20 oz. drink.

Red Lobster — Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal voucher for shrimp and chips between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The voucher can be redeemed between Nov. 13 and Dec. 10.

Red Robin — Veterans and active-duty military who dine in get a free Tavern Burger with bottomless steak fries.

Sheetz — Veterans and active-duty military can get a free half turkey sub, including extras, and a regular-size fountain drink. Sheetz is also offering a free car wash.

Starbucks — Veterans and active-duty military can get a free tall (12 oz.) hot or cold brewed coffee.

Target — Target is offering a 10% discount that actually runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 11 for all Veterans and active-duty military and their families.

Walgreens — From Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, Veterans and active-duty military and their families will get 20% off regular-price eligible store items.

