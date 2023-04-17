CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming food drive will be collecting items for Cambria County veterans in need.

The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be holding the drive at the Walmart in Ebensburg on Friday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be collecting gift cards, food items, paper goods, hygiene products, blankets, ceramic heaters, new and used kitchen items and towels.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Galleria Mall Lottery Booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmies restaurant in Mundys Corner and Stagers in Portage.

The Historical Village said supplies are extremely low and they hope residents will consider donating to help veterans in need.

Veterans who need support or anyone who knows a veteran in need is asked to call the Historical Village office at (814) 241-6123.