CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Westmont will be holding a veteran food drive this weekend.

From Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29 the church will be collecting supplies in front of the church. On Saturday the church will be collecting until 8 a.m. and then on Sunday from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Here are items that can be donated:

All food types

baking supplies

paper products (plates, towels, toilet paper)

cleaning supplies

breakfast items (coffee, cocoa, tea and ect.)

Quick/ready to eat meals

Small kitchen items (utensils, tools, small appliances, pressure cooker, air fryer etc.)(Items can be used)

Women’s makeup

gift cards

The church is located at 415 Tioga Street.