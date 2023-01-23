CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Westmont will be holding a veteran food drive this weekend.
From Saturday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Jan. 29 the church will be collecting supplies in front of the church. On Saturday the church will be collecting until 8 a.m. and then on Sunday from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Here are items that can be donated:
- All food types
- baking supplies
- paper products (plates, towels, toilet paper)
- cleaning supplies
- breakfast items (coffee, cocoa, tea and ect.)
- Quick/ready to eat meals
- Small kitchen items (utensils, tools, small appliances, pressure cooker, air fryer etc.)(Items can be used)
- Women’s makeup
- gift cards
Latest Posts
- Gallego Senate campaign launch sparks progressive hopes — and awkward questions
- McCarthy puts his conservative critics on Rules panel in the wake of Speaker fight
- Study: Defense industry unprepared for war with China
- You can stop by and get free clothes at this Cameron County church
- H.F. Lenz Company donates $50,000 to UPitt Johnstown for engineering scholarship
The church is located at 415 Tioga Street.