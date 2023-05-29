JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of community members and veterans honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice with the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, the area’s largest Civil War cemetery.

Veterans were presented with a pin and honored individually as the group honored the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg with a wreath placement.

Guests heard bagpipe and vocal music after a Civil War reenactment group marched onto the event lawn. There was also a reading of Logan’s Orders, an order given in 1868 that called for a national day of remembrance for Civil War dead.

Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy has held the ceremony every year since 1886, according to President Diana Kabo.

She said there’s a keynote speaker every year, and this year it was Dr. Richard Schroeder, a former Johnstown surgeon and current Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guide.

“His passion is the Civil War,” Kabo said. “So when he retired, he moved to Gettysburg. His speech was amazing, very informative and interesting.”

She said one of the most notable parts of the speech was something a World War II veteran once told Schroeder.

“He said, ‘We gave up our yesterdays for your tomorrows,'” Kabo said. “That sums up this whole ceremony.”

Guests later enjoyed music, food, more reenactment displays and a car and motorcycle cruise.

Kabo said Sandyvale has 440 buried Civil War soldiers as well as soldiers from eight other conflicts.

“The veterans in this community come back every year,” Kabo said. “It’s a wonderful ceremony.”

Kabo said Sandyvale has no paid staff and is all volunteers. They have events like the Memorial Day Ceremony and a wine fest in the fall to raise money to take care of the 11-acre land.