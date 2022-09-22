ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Veterans Day is right around the corner, so all veterans are invited to participate in Altoona’s Veterans Day parade.

The parade will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 in downtown Altoona starting at 10:30 a.m. The Parade lineup will begin at 10 a.m.

All veterans interested and able can participate in the parade. Additionally, a bus will be available for those who would feel more comfortable riding.

For more details and to register, send a letter before Oct. 28 to Commander Michael McDonough, 1720 Annapolis Drive, Altoona, Pa, 16602.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Following the parade, there will be a service held on 11th Avenue and 14th Street.