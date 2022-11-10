JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program is hosting its first-ever “Johnstown Stand Down” event for Veterans on Saturday.

The Veterans Leadership Program events the Johnstown community to join them at the Johnstown Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 to honor our Veterans.

All Veterans will receive free lunch, clothing, supplies and more. They will also have the chance to talk to multiple health and service providers in the community. There will be more than 25 local volunteers and several service providers at the event to help out veterans to learn more about the resources available to them. They hope to serve at least 150 Veterans during the event.

There will also be refreshments available during the event. Veterans are asked to bring a valid military ID card to receive the free services.

For additional information about the event, contact either Kim Portster at 844-857-8387 ext 239 or by email at portserk@vlpwpa.org or Andrew Holodink at 844-857-8387 ext 269 or by email at holodnika@vlpwpa.org.