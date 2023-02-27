JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Veterans Leadership Program in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host an a food distribution event for all Veterans and military families in need.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 29 from 12:00 p.m. until food is depleted. Veterans and their families can come to 727 Goucher Street to receive the food. Cars should enter into the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the opposite entrance to Mowry Drive.

Individuals will receive fresh produce, milk, and frozen meat. Strict safety and social distancing practices will be enforced.

There will be signs and a group to help direct individuals into the correct area.