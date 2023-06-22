JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program of Johnstown is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to offer free food for veterans and military families in need.

On Friday, June 23, from 12 p.m. until they run out of food, the Veterans Leadership Program will host an essential military share food distribution to all veterans and military families in need. There will be fresh produce, milk and frozen meat.

Strict safety and social distance practices will be enforced during the event, which will take place at the Veterans Leadership Program’s building at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown.

Cars should enter the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite Mowry Drive. There will be signs directing traffic.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank began their partnership in 2020 to assist veterans and military families that are in need of food.