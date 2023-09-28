BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans and military personnel will be able to receive free dental services on Freedom Day in Bedford County.

Radiant Dental will be participating in Freedom Day USA 2023, a national event dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served in our military. On October 12, 2023, Radiant Dental will offer free dental services to veterans and active-duty military personnel as a token of appreciation for their sacrifices.

The dental office will be donating their time and expertise to provide free dental care to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Veterans and active-duty military personnel interested in receiving free dental care on October 12, are encouraged to contact Radiant Dental of Bedford for more information and to schedule an appointment.

You can either call 814-623-2217 or email them at radiantdentalofbedford@gmail.com to learn more or to schedule an appointment.

Radiant Dental is located at 902 Echo Vale Dr, Bedford, PA 15522.