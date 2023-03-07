ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Veterans Leadership Program is hosting a veterans-only career fair at the Altoona Public Library on Thursday, Mar. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Veterans will be able to “meet with acquisition teams from the region’s Veteran friendly employers,” according to the Veterans Leadership Program’s website. Amazon will be one of the employers for the new warehouse coming soon to Altoona.

No pre-registration is required, but you can do so here.

The Veterans Leadership Program has been helping veterans since 1982, according to the program’s website. They offer housing, supportive services, career development and wellness services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The organization also has a Johnstown office.