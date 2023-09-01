JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Valley Veterans is looking for vets to honor at this year’s upcoming parade in Johnstown.

The organization is looking for veterans of the Korean War era, whether served stateside or abroad, so they can be honored during this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade in Johnstown.

The parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. on Main Street in Johnstown.

Any veterans interested can reach out to Conemaugh Valley Veterans at 814-255-0355 or by email at webmaster@cvvets.org