CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The flu is going around, but not just between humans. A strain of canine influenza is also spiking, and there are some things pet owners can do to prevent their dogs from getting sick.

“We get the flu,” Dr. Fred Metzger from VCA Metzger Animal Hospital said. “Dogs can get the flu too even though it’s a different type of flu.”

Canine influenza is a respiratory infection caused by a virus. Cases of this current outbreak have been popping up in parts of the country, including the southeastern part of Pennsylvania.

While it hasn’t officially hit Central PA, experts say the disease can spread fast.

“If your dog is in contact with other dogs if you go to a dog park, your dog gets boarded or groomed or is just in the company of other dogs, it can definitely be transmitted fairly easily,” Metzger said.

Older canines and young puppies are the most susceptible to getting the virus. Dogs who have been diagnosed had symptoms like coughing, sneezing, lethargy or fevers.

There is no cure, but just like humans can get a flu shot, there’s an option for dogs too.

“The vaccine is pretty efficacious and works very well,” Metzger said. “We vaccinate for other respiratory pathogens, like kennel cough. There’s one called Bordetella that most people vaccinate for, and I think if you’re getting that vaccine you should talk to your veterinarian about getting the canine influenza vaccine.”

A combination version of the vaccine is made up of two doses and covers two different strains.

“It’s certainly better to prevent. If you’re getting the flu vaccine yourself, it’s probably not a bad idea to get it for your dog,” Metzger said. “The dog flu is not transmissible to people. They’re different types of flu and the dog flu is different than the human flu.”