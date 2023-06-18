HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A massive barn fire broke out Saturday evening killing pigs and damaging farm equipment in Huntingdon County.

Around 8:30 p.m. fire crews were called to a second alarm fire in Union Township alone Trough Creek Valley Pike. The barn was up in flames and has been deemed a total loss, according to the Trough Creek Volunteer Fire Company.

Nobody was injured, however, a few pigs died and some farm equipment was lost due to the blaze.

Officials currently believe the fire was caused due to combustion from wet hay.

In addition to Trough Creek, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Company and Robersdale Fire Department also assisted.