DUBOIS, PA. (WTAJ) – Area gamers will be queuing up to give information technology (IT) students some real-world experience.

Penn State DuBois’ IT Club will host Video Game Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. in the DEF Building.

This event will host tournaments in popular titles such as Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Beat Saber. There will be an Overwatch 2 tournament with use of personal accounts.

Over 30 PC and console titles will be available for play including Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Among Us and Minecraft.

A retro gaming area will also be set up.

“At our event, try to have a wide variety of games so that we have something that appeals to everyone,” Abagail Kellogg-Long, IT Club president, said in a press release. “Our goal for this event is to have a fun, safe Saturday night of gaming for everyone.”

All gaming systems are set up and networked by members of the IT Club to help them gain real-world experience in the establishment and maintenance of a massive gaming network. The event will provide gamers with multipole computer labs networked together with PC and console games in multiple rooms, including Penn State DuBois’ newly created esports room.

“Everyone involved with this event has a passion for gaming, that’s one of the many reasons we love hosting this event,” Darin Glass, IT Club vice president said in a press release. “It allows people to connect with others that share the same interests and that’s something unique for our area.”

Preregistration can be completed online, is $5 per person and limited to 150 people. Registration will be available at the door on the day of the event for $10 per person. The cost of admission includes pizza and a drink.

Gamers looking to attend should be 15 years or older. Anyone under that age must be accompanied by a guardian to the registration desk for drop off policies.

Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to Jason Long, the IT Club Video Game Day Advisor, by email at jel115@psu.edu or by phone at 814-372-3000.