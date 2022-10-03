CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A new video game store has opened in Clearfield County and they hope to offer something for everyone.

Bits and Bytes Video Games held its grand opening on Monday, Oct. 3. The shop is chock full of fun, anything from consoles to the games you need to enjoy them will be offered at the store.

“We sell all kinds of retro video games as well as new modern video games,” Talon Taylor, Owner of Bits and Bytes said. “It started out as a private collection and didn’t have the way around to get them myself without having to drive long distances and it’s something that I thought the community might like.”

The PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo Switch are just a couple of the consoles that are available in the store. They also offer electronic repairs.

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursday, Friday from Noon – 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 p.m. – 10.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The shop is located at 216 E. Pine Street.