UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Jewish students and community members gathered tonight in front of Old Main on Penn State’s campus to show their support for Israel.

The event was organized in part by Penn State Hillel and several student and community organizations after the attacks in Israel this past weekend. Over 5,800 miles away from the attack in Israel, in University Park, one student who spoke shared a message of hope.

“Light will prevail. Darkness will be inferior. Light will always win.”

Among the hundreds of students in attendance was Benjamin Himmel, a Jewish student. He says this is not about the Israel and Palestine conflict.

“The acts that these terrorists have committed are barbaric, to say the least,” Himmel said. “This is not a two-sided situation, this is a one-sided situation. There are people who want to live their lives and there are people who commit atrocities.”

Himmel isn’t from Israel but says he has several friends who are. He’s been praying for their safety every day.

“My friends have lost their cousins, my friends are being called up to the reserves,” Himmel said. “My friends are on the front lines defending the Jewish people. This isn’t a political thing this is really about humanity.”

Executive director of Penn State Hillel Aaron Kaufman helped organize the vigil. In addition to speaking, he played several songs to honor the Jewish community.

“One that speaks about peace, one that is the Israeli national anthem as a show of support for the people of Israel and what they are going through right now,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman says that it’s been a trying few days since the attack, as they’ve had crisis counselors available for students around the clock. He says the best thing that they can do right now is be there for one another.

“The most important thing from my perspective is to know that if you have friends and neighbors who are Jewish, they might not be okay right now,” Kaufman said. “Many, many people in the Jewish world are connected to each other. It’s a close-knit community. Many of our students have friends, family members, distant relatives, close relatives in Israel who’ve been affected by this.”