BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man was arrested by detectives from Virginia and Pennsylvania State Police over soliciting a 15-year-old, according to the Front Royal Police Department.

Michael Vaughn, 38 (Front Royal Police Department)

Michael J. Vaughn Jr., 38, of Williamsburg, was arrested Oct. 10 when detectives traveled from Front Royal to Blair County.

Detectives said that during a two-week investigation, Vaughn sent sexually explicit images to what he thought was a 15-year-old, asking for the same in return. It should be noted that the 15-year-old was an undercover operation by Front Royal detectives.

Investigators said that Vaughn initiated the conversation with the decoy and began to ask for photos and explicit material. Through the investigation, detectives identified Vaughn as the suspect and traveled to Pennsylvania.

With the help of Pennsylvania State Police, Vaughn was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to Bedford County Prison and was held on $40,000 secured bond.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Vaughn now faces multiple charges of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses.

A court date was set in Warren County for Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.