CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most parents dread calls from school. You’re child could be hurt, or sick or they may even need to see a doctor.

In many instances, an adult may need to leave work to take the child for a diagnosis but now, Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering parents a convenient new option for one school district.

Penn Highlands is offering virtual doctor visits in partnership with the Brockway Area School District. The visits, MySchoolHealthNow, will allow the school nurse to connect a Penn Highlands physician via high-definition telemedicine video and communications equipment for the evaluation of a child.

“We’ve always had this vision, the school nurse and I, on doing school-based telemedicine to kind of help keep kids in school, decrease absenteeism, get kids to their doctor’s appointments, and help parents out,” Angela Rhodes the Director of Telemedicine said.

This program didn’t happen overnight. For the last six years, Rhodes and Brockway Elementary Nurse Lesley Martini have been brainstorming how to get remote medical technology into the school.

Now the school has what they call a “telemedicine cart”.

“So we have a telemedicine cart there,” Rhodes said. “There are high-definition cameras that they’re able to control. We have handheld cameras that can look at rashes, scratches they can look at the eye they can look at the back of the throat.”

Through the telemedicine cart doctors can evaluate to see if the patient has, earaches, fever, coughs and colds, rashes and minor skin infections, abrasions and scrapes, strep throat and influenza, headaches, and pink eye.

“This is a great option to have their child looked at without having to leave their workplace,” Jeff Vizza Superintendent of Brockway Area School District said. “So it’s just a great option. Again, I stress the word option for those families that would like to take part in this program.”

While the main focus of the program is the kids, it is also meant to help parents.

“Lots of parents are working,” Lesley Martini, the Brockway Elementary School nurse said. “Most of our students have both parents working full-time jobs. It is very difficult to find time when you get that dreaded phone call from the school nurse. You know your child’s sick. They need picked up and a story. Well, we are able to now facilitate a visit while they’re on the phone.”

All students in the Brockway Area School District are eligible to enroll in the school-based telemedicine program. When a child who is enrolled in the program becomes ill or injured, the school nurse evaluates the student in person. If it is determined that further evaluation is needed, the nurse will contact the parent/guardian to obtain verbal consent to proceed with the telemedicine visit.

Parents and guardians are also invited to participate in the video visit. During the physician’s evaluation, the school nurse assists through the use of special equipment. For example, the Penn Highlands physician has the ability to listen to the student’s heart and lungs with a digital stethoscope; and, high-definition cameras are used to examine the ears, throat, rash or abrasions.

Upon completion of the evaluation, the physician provides instructions for follow-up care and, if needed, submits an order to the family’s pharmacy of choice for prescription medications.

A record of the child’s visit is kept on file in their medical record at Penn Highlands Healthcare for future reference.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In addition to the virtual doctor visits, children can also have virtual behavioral health visits during the school day. With the Penn Highlands program, students who follow with one of the health system’s psychiatrists can see and talk to their psychiatrist without leaving the school.

“The Brockway students who participate in the virtual behavioral health visits will be directed to a safe, secure and private room for their appointments with the psychiatrist for a confidential and discreet visit,” Trina Abla, DO, Chief Medical Officer at Penn Highlands Healthcare said.

Penn Highlands Healthcare will assess opportunities to expand the MySchoolHealthNow program to other districts in the future.