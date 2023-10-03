ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer at People’s Natural Gas Field is facing charges after allegedly indecently assaulting an underage girl over the summer.

According to Logan Township Police, 70-year-old Calvin Zook was volunteering at PNG field Aug. 12 during an Altoona Curve game against Erie when he was accused of pinning an underage girl against a food service counter.

The girl alleged that Zook, who she never met before, took a piece of ice and rubbed it on her bare skin.

Logan Township police said that when they spoke with Zook, he admitted to doing it.

Zook is now facing charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.