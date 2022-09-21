HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of community members spent their Wednesday volunteering for the Huntingdon County United Way‘s annual Day of Caring.

Volunteers gave their time to various different public service projects throughout the county on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for the children to participate in, and the adults,” Administrative Assistant Tami Hetrick said. “We all come together and give back to the community.”

Some community members cleaned up parks and public buildings, while others helped elderly and differently-abled members in the area with chores.

“It teaches our youth the importance of volunteering in our community and the impact that they can have through volunteering,” Hetrick said.

The event kicks off the United Way’s 2022-2023 fundraising campaign, “Beginning With A Single Step.”

“We are hoping to raise $350,000 this year,” Executive Director MacKenzie Huntsman said.

The fundraiser will benefit different local agencies in Huntingdon County.