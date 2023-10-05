CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers from across Centre County spent their day helping local nonprofits as part of the United Way’s Day of Caring.

The Day of Caring was held at multiple sites with volunteers working on projects to support agencies and organizations that help make a difference in our communities every day.

One of those sites, the Youth Service Bureau, hosted over 20 volunteers from State College Rotary and Niagra Bottling.

“Just that number of people being able to be here all at once and just handle projects from start to finish makes a huge impact,” Christine Bishop, CEO of the Youth Service Bureau, said. “For us to be able to take that time out and do it all at once would never happen, so that power of volunteerism is coming out and helping.”

This was the United Way’s 30th annual Day of Caring and was founded by Colonel Gerald Russell. In the early 90’s Colonel Russell served on the Centre County United Way Board of Directors and was interested in creating new years to assist area agencies beyond supporting them financially. Russell actively served as a leader of the event until he passed in 2014.

This year’s event was made possibly by PNC and all of the volunteers. In addition to PNC, the United Way said Lowe’s Marcon The Home Depot BL & Wholesale Supply and Sherwin Williams also helped.

For more information about the Centre County United Way, visit their website.