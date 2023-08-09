CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield riverbank cleanup project is being held this weekend and volunteers are needed.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, volunteers will meet at Lower Witmer Park and working from Nichols Street Bridge towards the park. Anyone wanting to help in the cleanup is asked to bring weed eaters or trimmers to help clear up the riverbank.

Organizers said even if volunteers can only come for an hour, they are still encouraged to help out.