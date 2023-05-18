CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County organization is looking for volunteers help repair a community pool.

Working Helping Hands is looking for help to rebuild the Osceola Mills Clear-Centre Community Pool. On Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. the group will gather to rebuild the pool.

“The pool deck has been in disrepair for a number of years,” Brian Pollick, founder of Working Helping Hands said. “I am planning to do concrete repair on the pool deck on Saturday with a few others who have stepped forward to lend a hand.”

They are looking for volunteers to help with moving supplies and anyone that may have concrete experience. Organizers added that experience isn’t necessary and all you have to show up with is a willingness to help the community.

Working Helping Hands is a volunteer non-profit organization that helps those who are struggling to do odd jobs around the house or in the community.

“”I decided it’s my time to step up and instead of saying ‘someone should,’ I just decided I should, Pollick said. “So that’s why I’m here.”

For more information about the event or how to donate you can check out the Working Helping Hands Facebook page.