BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 100 people packed the Bedford County Humane Society on New Year’s Day to volunteer after more than 90 dogs were rescued overnight.

The animal shelter took to Facebook on Sunday evening to announce they desperately needed help after they and six other county humane societies recovered a large number of dogs from a home along Old Route 220 in Bedford.

The massive influx of dogs overwhelmed the shelter as the animals were packed into every room of the building, each one in need of medical attention. However, humane society staff said they were met Monday morning with volunteers lined up at the door waiting to help.

Local veterinarians also arrived at the shelter to provide medical care while some dogs were taken to local veterinary hospitals. All the dogs needed to be bathed, have their nails trimmed and many needed grooming. Area groomers have also been taking dogs to help with bathing.

As volunteers help care for the dogs, state police are at the humane society documenting the abuse each animal sustained.

Many community members brought supplies such as blankets, towels and dog food to the humane society. The shelter is still in desperate need of supplies and funds.

Monetary donations can be given on their website. Supplies can be donated to the Bedford County Humane Society at their facility at 182 Bohn Road in Bedford.

The humane society has also listed multiple items on their Chewy wishlist they are in need of.