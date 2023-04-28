ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — City leaders are asking for your help to get Prospect Pool ready for the season.

Volunteers are needed next weekend on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided to those who help out.

Anyone who wants to help is asked to RSVP to the Mayor’s Legislative Aide on or before Thursday, May 4. Opening day for the pool is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at noon.

The pool’s opening will include festivities such as on-site food trucks, musical entertainment and more. A website was also recently launched to provide information about the pool such as hours, job opportunities, season passes and daily prices.

The pool website is prospectpoolaltoona.com.