(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and 11:45 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, will be deemed the “Fan Favorite”. This year, voting will be done through an online survey posted on PennDOT’s Paint the Plow website. Just click on the Paint the Plow logo at the bottom of the page to vote.

Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to promote voting. PennDOT may post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook accounts, however, responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.

The program returns after a two-year hiatus, and now members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite plow.

Starting at the beginning of the school year, PennDOT invited high schools from across District 9 students to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.”

The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for drivers to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

Teens from schools in four of the six District 9 counties participated including Admiral Peary, Bedford Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Northern Bedford, Portage Area, Richland, Southern Huntingdon, Tussey Mountain Middle, and High Schools.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering an appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways.