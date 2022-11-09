CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During this year’s midterm election residents of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough had the chance to vote on if they favor a merger between the two municipalities.

After the vote, the Clearfield Election Office gave unofficial results that show the two municipalities will remain separated. This comes after members from both boroughs say that the positives of the merger outweigh the negatives.

“There’s an expectation by the public that each one of the government institutions should operate more efficiently, times are tough cost of materials and goods the availability of labor, etc. So we have started talking to Wallaceton, we’re personally friends with many of the borough council members and family members and we knew that they were struggling and we’ve had struggles in the past,” Boggs Township Supervisor Joe Lonjin said.

Now it will be up to the municipalities to decide what the next step is.

If the merger had passed Wallaceton Borough would have been no more and both municipalities would have become one and gone under the name Boggs Township Municipality.