BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ)—Voting for the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing project is officially one week away from opening to the public.

This project consisted of six different Bedford County schools that worked to highlight six county manufacturers. Students create two-minute pieces answering the question, What’s So Cool About Manufacturing, and hopefully inspire others to consider the industry.

From April 12th to the 14th, folks can vote for their favorite video on the What’s So Cool website. The school with the most votes is the Bedford County contest winner.

Bedford Middle School highlighted Rockland Manufacturing, which designs and manufactures heavy construction equipment. Students interviewed six different workers from different areas of the company.

Eighth Grader Hope Crum said they ensured they gathered as many photographs and action shots. She said she was happy with the amount of footage they got and the interviews.

“I was looking for the most action shots like the welding, picking up the buckets, and the painting, doing the drill work,” Crum said.

The students developed a storyline explaining the company’s different jobs. They designed their script by paraphrasing the subjects’ answers.

Eighth Grader Andrew Mills said the editing was pretty simple despite going through two hours of footage. Andrew said they want to ensure they placed the cooler shots in the middle to keep people interested.

“You just take all the things you think that everyone would want to see and like the best part of it and just put it in there,” Andrew said. “We definitely had to take out some really good shots in there to make it all work.”

After Three Tutor Julie Pemberton said they ensured to match the video to the audio. She was impressed by how much confidence the students gained as they continued to work with the program.

“They learned the program in a short amount of time,” Pemberton said. “I could just stand back and watch them go. It was nice to see the confidence they built over time when using the equipment.”

Eighth Grader Bridget Mills believes they did a good job in producing the two and half minute piece. It was all about teamwork and evolving their trust in each other.

“We would pick the sound, and then we would play the video with it,” Bridget said. “Then we would say ‘Oh that sound doesn’t go so well with it,’ and we pick through another one and say ‘Oh that sounds perfect with it.”

The students were impressed by the teamwork and other jobs that were at Rockland Manufacturing. Andrew said it was nice to see all the office jobs.

Crum said it was cool to see all the females there and how there was not much dirty work. She even spoke about how she would like to possibly get a job with the company.

“I never thought I would want to do this job until I saw the amount of love that’s there, and everyone takes care of each other,” Crum said.

After Three Coordinator Natasha Kinsinger said the project spotlighted that there is plenty of opportunity in manufacturing. She noticed how the students got to see the process of creating a product for shipping. It shows the craftsmanship it takes to make a final product.

“One thing that I think surprised them is all the components that go into manufacturing,” Kinsinger said. “It’s more than just the wielding, and the painting, and the metal. It is the sales department, the engineers. The fact that they don’t make one product, they make multiple products.”

All the videos are posted on the website. Folks can vote an unlimited amount of times by refreshing the page.