ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Altoona can now vote for one of four area elementary schools to win the Mayor’s Paint The Plow contest.

Juniata Gap Elementary, McAuliffe Heights at Irving Elementary, Holy Trinity Elementary at Fairview and Holy Trinity Elementary at Eldorado all painted snow plows which are now on display in the parking lot of Station Medical Center at the corner of 9th Avenue and 17th Street.

All four painted the plows for this year’s theme “We Are Altoona Proud Because…”

“All of the students and art teachers who participated deserve thanks and recognition for the hard work and creativity displayed in this year’s plow entries,” Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said.

The public will be able to vote for their favorite by “liking” the picture on Mayor Pacifico’s Facebook page. Voting will be open until Nov. 24 at noon. The picture with the most likes will be selected as the Fan Favorite.

Another plow will also be selected by four judges as the Judges Pick. Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner from WTAJ’s Studio 814, Sarah Vogel from The Clay Cup and Donna Gority from Arts Altoona will be participating as judges.

The Fan Favorite and Judges Pick plows will both be featured in Altoona’s 2023 Spirit of Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. All the plow blades will be used on city plow trucks during the winter season.

Plow painted by McAuliffe Heights at Irving Elementary.

The fourth and fifth-grade students at McAuliffe Heights at Irving decided to paint their plow with the school’s initials, their symbol the shuttle and their Eagle mascot.

The students chose to feature the Altoona Area School District (AASD) initials, musical notes, Benzel Pretzels, a train and a baseball ball and hat for the Altoona Curve. Horseshoes also represent the Horseshoe Curve.

Plow painted by Juniata Gap Elementary.

The students at Juniata Gap chose to paint their plow with landmarks and places in Altoona such as the Altoona Curve, the Altoona Library, Sheetz, Gardner’s Candy, the Mishler Theatre, and Boyer Candy.

Also included on the plow is a train with boxcars representing each location. One boxcar features a rocket to represent Juniata Gap.

Plow painted by Holy Trinity Elementary at Fairview.

The students at Holy Trinity Fairview decided to paint the Leap the Dips rollercoaster at Lakemont Park. They said it is a staple of the Altoona community and added they like when they see the Skyliner rollercoaster in the background on the Altoona Curve games.

Plow painted by Holy Trinity Elementary at Eldorado.

The students at Holy Trinity Eldorado decided to paint the Mishler Theatre in Altoona as a staple of the community. They said they have been to events at the theatre in the past and this is one of the reasons they are “Altoona Proud.”