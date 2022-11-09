CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Taylor Township in Centre County ran short of paper ballots early in the morning on Election Day, causing a delay before new ballots could be delivered.

“They ran out of ballots by 10 a.m. this morning,” local voter Mimi Hosband said. “We only got, I was told, 50 ballots, in a township that always votes well over 100. So, then we had to wait for ballots.”

However, Hosband said that the ballots that did come in weren’t numbered.

According to the county administrator, a numbered ballot is not required for the system to accept and count the ballots, and some voters waited because they preferred the full-size ballots.

Despite the shortage, the administrator said no one was turned away.