JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first volunteer-led Greater Alleghenies Light the Night with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is set to take place this weekend.

The event was previously hosted on the campus at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. This year Spangler Subaru will be hosting the event on Saturday, October 7th.

There will be music, a garden of hope, a remembrance area, a kid’s area, a selfie station, food vendors, and a ceremony and walk, where attendees will light their lanterns in support of blood cancer patients, survivors and research.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., but the ceremony will take place at 7:15 p.m. and the walk begins at 7:45 p.m.